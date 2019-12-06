UMHB Football Set for Showdown With Whitewater

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will renew its rivalry with Wisconsin-Whitewater when the two teams square off in an NCAA Quarterfinal game this Saturday in Belton. The Cru and Warhawks will kick off at noon at Crusader Stadium with a Semifinal berth on the line.

UMHB is playing in the Quarterfinals for the 13th time in program history and the Cru has played in three straight Stagg Bowls. UMHB comes into Saturday’s game with a 12-0 record and the Cru has won 27 consecutive games overall. The Cru is 43-15 all-time in the NCAA Division III National Championships after topping Huntingdon College 42-6 in the Second Round last Saturday in Belton.

Wisconsin-Whitewater is 11-1 on the season and the Warhawks are playing the NCAA Division III National Championships for the 16th time. UWW is co-champion of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and moved into the Quarterfinals with a 41-28 win over Wartburg College last Saturday.

“We have had a really hard time beating Wisconsin-Whitewater in the past, so we recognize the challenge ahead this week,” Cru Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “They are so big and physical and we have to find a way to match that. Whitewater can wear you down with their size and physicality, but we also have some guys who can take that away. You know you are going to have to go through them each year if you want to get to the Stagg Bowl, so we are excited about the opportunity to face them again.”

The Cru and Warhawks are meeting in the postseason for the fifth time and this will be the seventh overall meeting between the two programs. Each of the previous four playoff meetings came in the NCAA Semifinals. The Warhawks lead the all-time series 5-1, with UMHB picking up its first win in a 31-14 victory in last year’s Semifinal meeting in Belton.

For more information on parking, traffic flow and game day events, please visit the following link: http://www.umhb.edu/stadium/directions-and-parking. Wisconsin-Whitewater fans are encouraged to enter the stadium through ticket window #3 at the southeast corner of Crusader Stadium. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to face the Wheaton (Ill.)/Saint John’s (MN) winner in the Semifinals.

Saturday’s game will also be broadcast live on Fox Sports Radio (93.9 FM/1330 AM) and through the station’s web site with the pre-game show starting at 11:30 AM. UMHB will provide live video streaming and live statistics for the game with links to both available by clicking here: www.cruathletics.com. Tickets are still available and the ticket windows are scheduled to open at 10:00 AM on Saturday. Reserved tickets are $12 at the gate, general admission tickets are $10 and student tickets will be $4 at the gate. The stadium gates will open at 10:30 AM on Saturday. Tickets left at Will Call will be available for pickup at any ticket window on game day.