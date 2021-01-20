UMHB Football Team Excited to Start Spring Season

BELTON– The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders had to marinate on their 2019 playoff loss a little longer after the American Southwest Conference decided to move fall sports including football to the spring.

Senior Jefferson Fritz found himself in a weird spot watching everyone else play football while he was sitting at home.

“It was it was really weird,” he said. “There really hasn’t been a fall that I haven’t played football, since like the third grade, so it was a weird experience. I just couldn’t really describe it because they’re out there playing and I’m just sitting at home, working out.”

After a similar experience this fall Junior kicker Anthony Avila is eager to get back on the field and put 2019 behind them.

“I really want to just get back out there and show that, that shouldn’t have been the way that we ended,” he said. “Hopefully in the spring, we’ll show our competitors and everything what we’re really about.”

Sophomore quarterback Tommy Bowden is looking forward to using these five games to spring board this program, back into the national title game in the fall of 2021.

“We’ve got five games in our conference,” he said. “We’re a pretty young team so we got those five games to go into conference championship and then five preparation games for next season to be able to go make a run in the playoffs and win a national championship.”

The Cru open their season on February 6th at Belhaven.