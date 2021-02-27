UMHB Football tops Southwestern in Home Opener

University of Mary-Hardin Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team gave the home fans something to enjoy in the first game in Crusader Stadium since December of 2019 as the Cru beat Southwestern University 52-7 Saturday afternoon in Belton. The Cru is now 2-0 overall and in American Southwest Conference play on the season. The loss drops the Pirates to 0-2 overall and in the ASC.

UMHB scored on its opening drive as Anthony Avila drilled a 42-yard field goal to make it 3-0 Cru 4:06 into the contest. Tommy Bowden found K.J. Miller with a 30-yard touchdown pass a little over three minutes later to stretch it to 10-0 and Jayden Smith scooped up a Southwestern fumble and dove into the endzone for a three-yard scoring run to give UMHB a 17-0 lead after the opening quarter. The Pirates cut it to 17-7 on Landry Gilpin’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Austin Castilleja 1:41 into the second quarter, but UMHB answered with Kyle King’s five-yard TD run following a dazzling 59-yard scamper from Bowden to make it 24-7 at the half.

The Cru dominated the second half. Bowden hit Brenton Martin with a 17-yard scoring strike for the only scoring of the third quarter. King hit Brandon Jordan with a 20-yard touchdown pass and added another two-yard scoring run. Ryan Redding closed out the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Jordan in the final minute of the contest.

UMHB rolled up 465 yards of total offense on the day with 255 of those coming on the ground. The Cru defense held the Pirates to 20 yards rushing and 146 total yards on the day while forcing three turnovers. UMHB also controlled the ball for 34:28 of possession in the game.

Bowden had the first 100-yard rushing day of his career with 112 yards on just nine carries. He was also 7-17 through the air for 97 yards and two scores. K.J. Miller had four grabs for 68 yards and a score. Akeem Jackson led the UMHB defense with 13 total tackles and four tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble.

Gilpin finished the day 4-13 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown. Ben Brockman had 12 tackles for the Southwestern defense and Bernard Sencherey added 10 stops. Jason Lund posted 3.5 tackles for loss for the Pirates.

UMHB will return to action with a road game at East Texas Baptist next Saturday. The Cru and Tigers are scheduled for a 1 pm kickoff at Ornelas Stadium in Marshall.