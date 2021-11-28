UMHB Football Will Host NCAA Quarterfinals vs. Linfield

UMHB Press Release

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team won the right to host its NCAA Division III Football Quarterfinal against Linfield University on Saturday, December 4th. The game will kick off at noon at Crusader Stadium.

UMHB won the right to host after cruising to a 42-7 win over Birmingham-Southern in the NCAA Second Round. The Wildcats earned a 31-28 win over St. John’s University to advance to the Quarterfinal round. This will be the seventh meeting between the two teams in the postseason with the Wildcats holding a 4-2 record over the Cru in the NCAA Playoffs.

Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders beginning Monday, November 29th. The ticket window will be open to season ticket holders from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, November 29th, 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30th and 10 a.m. – noon on Wednesday, December 1st. Tickets will open to the general public on Wednesday, December 1st from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. and continue on Thursday, December 2nd (10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.) and Friday, December 3rd (10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.). Ticket windows will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4th. Presale tickets are $10 for reserved and $8 for general admission. Game day prices are $12 for reserved and $10 for general admission. Tickets are available online, at Ticket Booth 1 or by phone at 254-295-4455.

For more information about the NCAA Quarterfinal matchup or the Cru Football program, visit www.cruathletics.com