UMHB Hits The Road For Louisiana College

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will travel outside the state of Texas for the first time this season when the Cru heads to Pineville, Louisiana to take on Louisiana College this Saturday. UMHB will face the Wildcats in a noon kickoff at Wildcat Stadium on the LC campus.

The Cru is coming off a 15-14, last-second victory over Hardin-Simmons last Saturday. Anthony Avila’s 43-yard field goal as time expired to keep UMHB undefeated on the season. The Cru is 7-0 overall and has a 6-0 mark in American Southwest Conference play going into Saturday’s contest. UMHB will also go into the game having won 22 consecutive games overall, 39 straight regular season games and 33 ASC games in a row. Now the challenge will be keeping up the momentum from that victory as the Cru goes on its longest road trip of the season so far.

“Louisiana College always has gifted athletes at the skill positions and a huge offensive line,” Cru Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “Defensively they run a lot of different things and we have to find ways to get prepared for that. We have to find ways to be comfortable in our discomfort with what we might face. They are also coming off a bye week and that is a concern as to what they might have added or changed with an extra week of preparation.”

Louisiana College is 2-5 overall and 2-4 in ASC play on the season and the Wildcats are coming off an open week. The Wildcats lead the ASC in passing offense at just over 263 yards per game. Louisiana College is last in the conference in total defense, however, as UMHB looks for improvement from a unit that only managed 211 total yards in last Saturday’s win over HSU. The Cru leads the all-time series with LC 19-0 and the Wildcats are one of just three ASC programs to not have a win in their series with UMHB. A Cru victory would also set up a de facto ASC Championship Game next Saturday in Belton with Texas Lutheran coming to Crusader Stadium.

Saturday’s game will also be broadcast live on Fox Sports Radio (93.9 FM/1330 AM) and through the station’s web site with the pre-game show starting at 11:30 am. UMHB will provide free live video streaming for the game with access to the stream available at the following link: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/umhb/.

