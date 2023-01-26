BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The UMHB Men’s Basketball team added another win to the ledger on Thursday night, as the Cru cruised past East Texas Baptist 89-78.

The game was a back and forth battle to begin with, but eventually, the Cru grabbed a 12-11 lead on a Kyle Wright with 14:54 left in the first half and never looked back on their way to a win.

As he normally does, Josiah Johnson led the Cru with 27 points, followed by 26 from Ty Prince, who was recognized pregame for reaching 1,000 career points. Luke Feely also reached double figures, as he added 14 points.

With the win, UMHB improves to 14-4 on the season and 9-2 in conference play. Next up for Clif Carroll’s team is a home game against LeTourneau on Saturday, January 28th at 3:00 pm.