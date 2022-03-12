CLEVELAND, Ohio – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team closed its run in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament Saturday, falling to Elmhurst University 87-84 in overtime. The Cru advanced to the quarterfinal round of the tournament for the third time in school history and made the program’s first NCAA postseason run since 2013.

Luke Feely opened the contest with six consecutive points before Josiah Johnson added a three-pointer to give the Cru a 9-0 lead. UMHB led by as many as 11 early in the first half and continued to hold advantage on the Bluejays. The Cru took a 15-point lead at the 6:24 mark and held a double-digit advantage with 1:39 remaining in the half.

Dominic Genco scored four consecutive points for the Bluejays to cut UMHB’s lead to six with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Jake Rhode followed with four made free throws to cut the gap to two points. Johnson closed the first 20 minutes of action with a pair of foul shots to give the Cru a 42-38 lead.

UMHB held advantage early in the second half, extending the lead to eight points with 17:20 to play.

Elmhurst cut the lead to one at the 14:24 mark but a pair of free throws from Ty Prince and a layup from D.J. Kane gave the Cru a two-possession advantage. UMHB stayed ahead until the 6:33 mark when Jake Rhode hit a three-pointer to give the Bluejays their first lead of the contest. Genco hit another three at 6:05 to put Elmhurst up by four but Carson Hammond responded with a shot from beyond the arc to cut the gap to one. The second half saw three tied scores from there, ending regulation in a 77-77 knot.

Overtime played scoreless until the 3:37 mark when Rhode gave Elmhurst the lead with a layup. Ty Prince evened the contest with a pair of free throws at 3:26 before Rhode and Prince exchanged points again to tie the contest at 81 with 1:38 left to play. Genco hit a jumper for the Bluejays at 1:13 and Ocean Johnson followed with a layup to put Elmhurst up by four with 51 seconds to go. Kyle Wright hit a three-pointer to cut the gap to one at 00:35 but the Bluejays hit a pair of foul shots at 00:16 to extend the lead to three. Johnson’s last-second shot didn’t fall for the Cru, ending the contest in an 87-84 Elmhurst win.

Ty Prince led the Cru with 21 points, followed by Kyle Wright with 14 and Luke Feely with 12. Payton Brooks also added a double-digit effort with 10 points while Prince added team-highs in rebounds (eight) and assists (five). Johnson totaled six steals in the contest while UMHB scored 18 points off turnovers. The Cru shot 41.9 percent in the game and went 14-for-14 from the free throw line.

UMHB ended the 2021-22 campaign with a 28-3 record and the school’s third American Southwest Conference championship in men’s basketball.