UMHB Men’s Basketball Game canceled, Cru to advance to ASC Semifinals

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – Wednesday’s University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team’s First Round Game in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament against Concordia Texas has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Cru will now advance to the Semifinals of the ASC Championship Tournament on Sunday. The statement from the ASC is below.

ASC Statement: 2021 Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament

Following COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Wednesday ASC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game between the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia University Texas has been cancelled. UMHB will advance to the Sunday (March 14) semifinal round to play the winner of the UT Dallas vs. Louisiana College quarterfinal contest.

As stated above, the UMHB men will face the winner of Wednesday’s UT Dallas/Louisiana College Quarterfinal in Sunday’s Semifinals. The site for the final two days of the ASC Championship Tournament will be the highest remaining East Division seed following Wednesday’s games. The host site will set the start times for Sunday’s Semifinal Games and Monday’s ASC Championship Game.