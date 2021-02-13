UMHB Men’s Basketball Holds off ETBU

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team survived giving up a 20-5 run to start the second half as the Cru knocked off East Texas Baptist University 86-81 Saturday afternoon in Belton. UMHB improves to 12-3 overall and 9-0 in American Southwest Conference play with its ninth straight win. The loss drops the Tigers to 12-7 overall and 6-4 in the ASC on the year.

The Cru led 37-32 at halftime, but the Tigers roared out of the locker room with a 20-5 run to take a 52-42 lead 14:02 left to play. UMHB answered with an 11-0 run of its own to retake the lead. The two teams traded scores from there until the Cru used a 6-0 run to build a 63-57 lead. UMHB would stretch it back out to a 10-point advantage at 80-70 and the Cru would ice the game from the free-throw line from there.

UMHB led the majority of a first half that only saw one tie and two lead changes. The biggest different in the opening half was the Cru hitting 7-15 from three-point range while holding ETBU to 1-9 from beyond the arc.

Josiah Johnson led UMHB with 23 points. Carson Hammond added 18 points and seven assists, Ty Prince came off the bench to score 15 for the Cru, Aedan Welch scored 13 and Gibson Hearne also reached double figures with 10 points. Welch also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds. UMHB shot 51 percent from the field as a team and was 10-24 from beyond the arc.

Former Cru player Logan Blow scored a game-high 30 points in his return to the Mayborn Campus Center to lead ETBU. Chris Haynes has 12 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. ETBU shot 47 percent as a team but only hit 7-20 from long-range.

The Cru is scheduled to continue its homestand with two key ASC West Division contests next week. UMHB is slated to host Sul Ross State on Thursday before taking on Howard Payne on Saturday.