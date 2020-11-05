UMHB Men’s Basketball Picked to Win The ASC West

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team is the pick to win the West Division title in the American Southwest Conference’s annual Preseason Coaches and Media Poll. The poll is based on voting from ASC head coaches and sports information directors and was released on Wednesday (November 4th).

The Cru men received seven first-place votes and 111 total points as the pick to win the West Division. Hardin-Simmons picked up six first-place votes and 104 total points to come in second. Concordia Texas took two first-place votes and 101 total points for third, defending West Division champion Sul Ross State had 99 total points and the other nine first-place votes to come in at #4, McMurry University was picked fifth with 53 total points and Howard Payne rounds out the poll with a sixth-place total of 34 points. UT Dallas picked up 20 first-place votes and 130 total points as the pick to win the ASC East Division.

UMHB also placed three players on the ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Watch List. Aedan Welch is a senior wing from Liberty Hill High School. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in nine starts last season. Darius Musa is a senior point guard from Jersey Village High School. Musa averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds as a key reserve last year. Sam Reaves is a freshman forward from Thorndale High School. Reaves transferred to UMHB after sitting out the season at Sul Ross State last year.

The Cru will be under the direction of new head coach Clif Carroll this season and expects to return four letter winners and just one starter this season. The Cru men finished 15-11 overall and went 7-9 in ASC play last season while advancing to the Quarterfinals of the ASC Championship Tournament. UMHB is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season with a non-conference road game at Texas State University on November 25th.