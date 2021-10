WACO, TX — The American Southwest Conference Preseason Poll came out from D3Hoops.com on Friday, and the UMHB Men’s Basketball team is ranked 12th in the nation.

Last season was Head Coach Clif Carroll’s first year at the helm, and the Crusaders finished the 2020-2021 season 16-4 before falling the ASC tournament semifinals.

UMHB opens their season against Southwestern on November 8th at 7:00 pm.