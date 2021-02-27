UMHB Men’s Basketball Rolls Over Concordia

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

TEMPLE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team used a record-tying performance from Josiah Johnson to set the tone as the Cru rolled to its 11th consecutive victory with a 105-76 win over Concordia Texas Saturday afternoon in Temple. UMHB improves to 14-3 overall and 11-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The victory also clinches the ASC West Division title for the Cru. The loss drops the Tornados to 3-6 overall and 2-6 in the ASC on the year.

UMHB opened the game with a 16-0 run and never looked back as Johnson took over the game. The Cru never allowed Concordia to put together anything better than a 6-0 run on the day on the way to a 54-35 halftime lead. UMHB’s lead would grow to as many as 31 points in the second half as the only real suspense left was how many points Johnson might end up scoring.

The answer ended up being 53 points as Johnson tied Robert Moore’s UMHB single-game scoring mark. Johnson was 21-30 from the field to tie the ASC single-game record for made field goals and he needed 18 fewer attempts than LeTourneau’s Nate West used when he set the mark. The 53 points also tie the third-best single-game mark in league history. Ty Prince added 20 points for UMHB and Gibson Hearne had 12 more. The Cru shot 65 percent from the field as a team and out rebounded CTX 47-28 in the win.

Luis Gonzalez had 17 points for Concordia and Alexander Estrada added 16. The Tornados shot just 40 percent as a team and were 7-25 on three-pointers on the day.

The Cru will now return home to close out the regular season with a pair of games next week. UMHB will host Sul Ross State on Thursday before taking on Howard Payne on Saturday. The Cru will also host a First Round game in the ASC Championship Tournament on March 10th by virtue of winning the West Division.

(###)

Box Score is here: https://cruathletics.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2020-2021/concordia-university-texas/boxscore/3735