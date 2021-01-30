UMHB Men’s Basketball Rolls to Sixth Straight Victory

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team put Hardin-Simmons in the rearview mirror with a 16-2 run to start the game and the Cru never took its foot off the gas on the way to a 91-65 victory over the Cowboys Saturday afternoon in Belton. The UMHB men have won six straight games and are now 9-3 overall and 6-0 in American Southwest Conference play. Hardin-Simmons drops to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the ASC with the loss.

The Cru shot a blistering 55 percent as a team in the first half and held Hardin-Simmons to 22 percent shooting. UMHB scored the game’s first five points and opened up a 20-point advantage at 30-10 with 7:16 left in the opening half. That lead would grow to as many as 26 points and the Cru was up 45-23 at the half. The Cowboys made some mini-runs in the second half, but never got closer than 13 points as UMHB answered every HSU burst. The Cru was even hotter from the field in the second half, hitting 56 percent as a team.

Josiah Johnson led UMHB with 34 points and he added 12 rebounds and six assists. Ty Prince also had a double-double with 22 points and 12 boards. Gibson Hearne also reached double figures for the Cru with 11 points. UMHB finished at 55.6 percent shooting from the floor and went 9-26 from beyond the arc. The Cru out rebounded Hardin-Simmons 46-38 on the day.

Aidan Walsh led the Cowboys with 13 points and Anthony Hunter added 10 more off the bench. HSU shot 34 percent from the field as a team and was 6-24 from long-range. Hardin-Simmons was also just 7-14 from the free-throw line and the two teams combined for 49 turnovers in the contest.

The UMHB men will now hit the road for a pair of key ASC contests next week. The Cru opens at Sul Ross State Thursday night in Alpine before facing Howard Payne in Brownwood on Saturday afternoon.