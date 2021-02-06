UMHB Men’s Basketball Topples HPU for Eighth Straight Win

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BROWNWOOD, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team erased a big early deficit before pulling away for an 82-50 victory over Howard Payne Saturday night in Brownwood. The Cru improves to 11-3 overall and 8-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The loss drops the Yellow Jackets to 0-13 overall and 0-9 in the ASC on the season.

Howard Payne scored the first 11 points of the game, holding UMHB scoreless for the first 3:39. Carson Hammond’s three-pointer broke the drought for the Cru and started an 8-0 run. UMHB evened the game for the first time at 17-17 and another Hammond three put the Cru up for the first time at 20-17. UMHB would stretch the lead out to 15 points at 39-24 and the Cru was up 42-28 at halftime. UMHB hit 10 three-pointers in the opening half and shot 40 percent overall as a team. The Cru held Howard Payne to 5-17 from beyond the arc and just 31 percent overall shooting in the opening half.

Josiah Johnson’s layup gave UMHB its first 20-point lead of the game at 48-28 early in the second half and the Cru opened the half with an 8-0 run before HPU finally scored. UMHB would continue to stretch it out from there and led by as many as 39 points before coasting to the win from there.

Johnson hit 10-16 from the field to finish with a game-high 29 points. He also added nine rebounds. Hammond had 18 points on 6-11 shooting on three-pointers and Ty Prince had 14 points. Aedan Welch and Byrale Carter also grabbed nine rebounds apiece. The Cru shot 38 percent from the floor as a team and drained 17 three-pointers on the night. UMHB also out rebounded HPU 57-48 in the win.

Michael House led Howard Payne with 14 points and Tyrell Thompson added 10. The Yellow Jackets were held to 27 percent shooting from the field and 18 percent from beyond the arc. HPU was also just 7-18 from the free-throw line.

The Cru returns home next week to host LeTourneau University on Thursday and East Texas Baptist on Saturday. Those games open up a five-game home stand for the UMHB men.