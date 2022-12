BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After a huge win against a division-one opponent in Texas State on Tuesday, UMHB extended their win streak to three games with a 93-80 win over Sul Ross State.

Josiah Johnson led the way with a game-high 23 points for the Crusaders. Ty Price added 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Watch: @cru_basketball cruised to its third-straight win with a 93-80 win over Sul Ross State. @hoop_nation33 (18) and @magixxjoee (23) combined for 41 points and basically just took turns getting buckets in the second half 👀🔥 @CruSports @TrueToTheCru pic.twitter.com/Q0rAirxn3n — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 18, 2022

The Crusaders now travel to Washington to take on Linfield and Whitworth University on December 20th and December 21st respectively.