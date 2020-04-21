UMHB names Clif Carroll Head Men’s Basketball Coach

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor has selected Clif Carroll to take over the reins as the next Head Coach of the Cru men’s basketball program, UMHB Vice-President for Athletics Randy Mann announced Monday, April 20th. Carroll will become just the fourth head coach in program history when he officially takes over on May 4th.

Carroll joins UMHB after a very successful five-year run as Head Coach at Sul Ross State University. He guided the Lobos to an American Southwest Conference Championship, three ASC West Division titles and a 78-55 record during his tenure in Alpine. Sul Ross is 51-28 in ASC play in that time. Carroll is a four-time ASC West Division Coach of the Year and also won D3hoops.com South Region Coach of the Year honors following Sul Ross’ ASC Championship season in 2017-18. He is the winningest coach in Lobo men’s basketball history after surpassing Doug Davalos’ total earlier this season. In addition to the on-court success, Carroll’s Lobo teams have consistently posted a team GPA over 3.00 and have compiled more than 1,300 ours of community service. He also coached the Sul Ross women’s basketball program for most of the 2016-17 season and directed the Lady Lobos to the only ASC Tournament berth in program history.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity, but I am also very humbled and blessed,” Carroll said. “Mary Hardin-Baylor is a very special place. I strive for excellence in everything I do and expect from my program and I have seen that same commitment in UMHB and the way the school approaches the day-to-day expectations. I have been good friends with the coaches at UMHB and enjoyed competing against them over the years. There are some very good players in place and that should help me hit the ground running. I know them and they are familiar with me and my program and the expectations I have for my players.”

Carroll also spent two seasons as Head Coach at McMurry University. He has been an assistant coach at Lamar University, Collin County Community College and South Plains College. Lamar won a Southland Conference Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament during Carroll’s time on staff. Collin County won 77 games in his three-year stint and South Plains won the NJCAA National Championship during his time in Levelland. Carroll started his coaching career as a student assistant for the legendary Bobby Knight at Texas Tech University. The Red Raiders advanced to two NCAA Tournaments and the NIT Final Four during Carroll’s time as a student assistant.

“We are very excited to have Clif Carroll join our staff as Head Coach of our men’s basketball program,” Mann said. “We’ve had the opportunity to see him coach against us and build a winning program at Sul Ross State over the past five years. I have been impressed with the way he coaches and the way his teams play and I am looking forward to the future of Cru basketball.”

Carroll graduated from Texas Tech University in May of 2006 with a degree in exercise and sport science. He earned a Master’s Degree from Sul Ross State in Health and Human Performance in July of 2015. Carroll has also served as a lecturer in Sul Ross State’s Physical Education Department.

Carroll takes over for Ken DeWeese, who coached the Cru for 22 seasons before retiring in March. Carroll is a native of Meadow, Texas. He and his wife, Beth, have two sons, Waylon and Willie.