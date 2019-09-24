UMHB Not Taking Wins for Granted, but Learning Lessons in the Process

BELTON, Texas — The defending national champion UMHB Crusaders got a hard-fought 23-13 win on Saturday in their conference opener at Crusader Stadium.

The score is a little closer than you would expect, after the Cru have dominated the series with Belhaven and shut them out a season ago. Head Coach, Pete Fredenburg knows there is a long way to go with this young team, but you have to enjoy the process, especially when you win.

“We don’t want to ever treat a win like a loss,” he said. “I always tell the guys first thing, ‘Congratulations. How do you feel?’ We know we didn’t play as well as we should, but they they enjoy the win and they celebrate the win. I mean, we are 2-0 now. There’s gonna be some struggles, I mean we can attest to that, we’ve already seen two. We’re not going to change overnight, but we got to do enough, positive things and grow enough to continue to get the W’s.

The Cru will be back in action on Saturday when they finish up a three-game home stand, hosting Howard Payne University.