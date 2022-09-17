BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Former University of Mary-Hardin Baylor head football coach Pete Fredenburg is used to his players making an impact on the field. Except on Saturday night, Pete made his own impact, quite literally on the field at Crusader Stadium.

UMHB officially named their football field, ‘Fredenburg Field’ Saturday night after the legendary coach began the Crusader football program in 1998, leading them to 17 ASC titles and two national championships.

“It was amazing,” Fredenburg said. “It’s really a wholesome deal because my entire family endorses and loves it. I get the name put up there but so many people worry about the development of this program and they really have to be honored and think a lot of all the work they gave.”

UMHB cruised to a 68-14 win over Southwestern on Pete’s special night and returns back to Fredenburg Field on Saturday, October 1st at 2 p.m. for their homecoming game against Austin College.