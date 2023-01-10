BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After putting together one of the greatest careers in UMHB Football history, quarterback Kyle King will continue playing football at the professional level in Germany. The former Cru signal caller agreed to a contract with the Saarland Hurricanes of the German Football League.

In the process, King guarantees himself a chance to play pro football, as opposed to waiting for a possible chance at an NFL training camp.

“I just felt at home in Germany,” King said. “I didn’t want to be unrealistic with myself and it not be a realistic opportunity and not be able to play this year.”

The signing with the Hurricanes is the latest step in a journey that started at 2A school Milano, before he made his way to the Division III level to play collegiately.

“I think it’s kind of cool an hopefully I’m laying the foundation down for not just Milano, but kids from in this area and smaller towns to know that it’s possible to continue to reach and go accomplish your dreams,” he said.

As he enters the ranks of professional football, King will also leave UMHB as the school’s all-time record holder in both passing yards (6,971) and passing touchdowns (82).

“I owe UMHB everything,” he said. “If I had another year I’d go back and play again, I love that place.”

According to King, he will make the move over to Germany in April, ahead of the start of training camp. The season will then begin in May.