UMHB Set For Playoff Opener on Saturday

UMHB Press Release

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will line up against a familiar foe when the Cru opens the 2019 NCAA Division III National Championships at home this Saturday, November 23rd. UMHB will play host to the University of Redlands for a 12:00 PM kickoff at Crusader Stadium.

UMHB is advancing to the postseason for the 16th straight season and the Cru has one at least one playoff game in each of the last 15 trips. UMHB finished the regular season at 10-0 overall and won its 15th consecutive American Southwest Conference Championship with a 9-0 league mark. The Cru enters the postseason ranked #1 in the country by the American Football Coaches Association and UMHB is ranked 2nd in the nation by D3football.com. The Cru is coming off a 77-14 victory over East Texas Baptist in the regular season finale last Saturday and UMHB has now won 42 consecutive regular season games. The Cru is 41-15 all-time in the NCAA Division III National Championships.

Redlands is 9-1 overall on the season and the Bulldogs went 6-1 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Redlands’ only loss came in a 21-18 defeat at the hands of SCIAC champion Chapman University and the Bulldogs come into the postseason ranked 17th by D3football.com and 22nd in the nation by the AFCA. Redlands is making its ninth postseason appearance and the Bulldogs are still looking for their first NCAA playoff victory.

“Redlands is so well coached and they play so hard,” Cru Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “They do so many things well and present a lot of challenges for us. They do a lot of things offensively and give you a lot of looks and their offensive coordinator knows us very well. It will be a real test for us this Saturday and we had better come out ready to play if we want to have another game next Saturday.”

The Cru and Bulldogs will be meeting in the First Round of the postseason for the fourth time and this is the sixth overall meeting between the two programs. UMHB and Redlands have met in the First Round in 2011, 2013 and 2016 prior to this year’s meeting. The Cru has won each of the previous three postseason meetings and is 5-0 overall against the Bulldogs.

For more information on parking, traffic flow and game day events, please visit the following link: http://www.umhb.edu/stadium/directions-and-parking. Redlands University fans are encouraged to enter the stadium through ticket window #3 at the southeast corner of Crusader Stadium. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to face the Berry College/Huntingdon College winner in the Second Round. Saturday’s game will also be broadcast live on Fox Sports Radio (93.9 FM/1330 AM) and through the station’s web site with the pre-game show starting at 11:30 AM. UMHB will provide live video streaming and live statistics for the game with links to both available by clicking here: www.cruathletics.com. Tickets are still available and the ticket windows are scheduled to open at 10:00 AM on Saturday. Reserved tickets are $12 at the gate, general admission tickets are $10 and student tickets will be $4 at the gate. The stadium gates will open at 10:30 AM on Saturday. Tickets left at Will Call will be available for pickup at any ticket window on game day.