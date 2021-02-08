UMHB Softball Cruises in Home Opener Over UT Dallas

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore quarterback Tommy Bowden was named American Southwest Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending February 7th.

Bowden, a Brownwood, Texas (Brownwood H.S.), native totaled four touchdowns in UMHB’s 41-0 season-opening win at Belhaven on Saturday. Bowden rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more in his 2021 debut. He totaled 86 rushing yards on 10 rushes and went 11-23 passing with 104 yards. Bowden accounted for 190 of the Cru’s 266 total yards.

Justice Henson (East Texas Baptist) and Will Herbst (Southwestern) earned East Division Defensive Player of the Week and East Division Special Teams Player of the Week. West Division honors went to Mason Perkins (Offensive, Texas Lutheran University), Colton Strickland (Defensive, McMurry) and Blake Phipps (Special Teams, Howard Payne). UMHB senior linebacker Mikkah Hackett was also named to the Top Performances list.

UMHB returns to action on Saturday, February 20th in a 12 p.m. game against Louisiana College at Crusader Stadium in Belton.