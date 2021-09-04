UMHB Steamrolls Simpson College 84-6

UMHB Press Release

By: Sarah Harborth

BELTON, Texas– Crusader Stadium saw a record-setting night on Saturday as UMHB Football cruised to an 84-6 win over Simpson College.

UMHB’s offense amassed 601 total yards of offense and set a new American Southwest Conference record for rushing touchdowns in a game with ten. Quarterback Kyle King opened the contest with three rushing touchdowns as UMHB cruised to a 21-point lead. King found Brandon Jordan in the end zone for the Cru’s next score before rushing in for his final touchdown of the game with 4:23 left in the second quarter. Kenneth Cormier Jr. scored UMHB’s final touchdown of the first half, running in six points from seven-yards out for a 42-0 UMHB lead at the half.

King found Brandon Jordan in the end zone to open the second half with six points. Three quarterbacks rushed for UMHB touchdowns in the contest with Tommy Bowden scoring at the 7:12 mark in the third quarter and Ryan Redding running one in from 63 yards out with 6:06 left in the fourth quarter. Andrew Robinson also tacked on two more scores for the Cru, scoring back-to-back touchdowns at 0:29 in the third quarter and 8:47 in the fourth. UMHB’s ground attack went 330 yards on 44 total rushes.

Quarterback Kyle King rushed for 48 yards and set a new UMHB mark for touchdown rushes by a quarterback. King also threw for two more scores, going 14-19 for 201 yards passing. Kenneth Cormier Jr. ran for 69 yards on 12 attempts while Brandon Jordan joined the 100-yard reception club with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

UMHB’s defense was as dominant as ever, giving up just 146 total yards of offense with negative nine yards attributed to the Storm’s rushing game. The Cru forced Simpson into six three-and-outs while UMHB’s secondary ended three Storm drives with interceptions. Logan Arnold, Jacob Mueller and Kobe Giles led with five tackles each while Giles leading the way with three tackles for loss. The Cru totaled three sacks for a 13-yard loss and 14 tackles for loss resulting in minus 45 yards. Simpson scored just one touchdown off a 26-yard pass from quarterback Seth Howard and did not enter the red zone.

Anthony Avila led the Cru’s special teams attack, going 12-for-12 in extra points. UMHB totaled 150 return yards in the contest and added a blocked punt from Jordan.

The Cru is back in Crusader Stadium next week, kicking off against East Texas Baptist University at 6 p.m. UMHB will also honor Patriot Day at that contest with free admission to local first responders and their families. For more information on that event, visit cruathletics.com