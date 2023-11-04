BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Cru fell down early 10-0 but rallied back to finish their home slate with a 21-12 win over East Texas Baptist.

UMHB first found the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Phe to Jerry Day, Jr. The Tigers blocked and returned the ensuing PAT all the way for two-points to extend their lead back to six.

However, UMHB didn’t lose momentum because on the next Tiger drive, Dorian Williams intercepted a tipped Carlos Garibay pass to give the Cru the ball right back. Former Shoemaker Grey Wolf Ozias Wright punched it in later to pull the Cru even with the Tigers heading into the half.

In the second half, the Cru took the lead for the first time all afternoon on a six-yard Kenneth Cormier rushing touchdown and didn’t give it back, holding the Tigers to no points in the second half to secure the 21-12 win.

The Cru hits the road next to finish the 2023 season against Howard Payne on Saturday, November 11th at 1 p.m.