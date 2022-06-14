BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – After a historic 24-year run as the Head Football Coach at Mary Hardin-Baylor, the school will now immortalize Pete Fredenburg by naming the school’s football field after him.

The school announced on Tuesday that the field at Crusader Stadium will officially become “Fredenburg Field” during a ceremony on Saturday, September 17th.

The new name of the field will be displayed on the brick walls behind both endzones. On top of this, the school will also install plaques recognizing Fredenburg’s legendary career.

Fredenburg recently retired this past January after leading the Cru to its third National Championship – with a 57-24 win over North Central College.

During his time at UMHB, he compiled a 231-39 record, which includes 17 American Southwest Conference Championships. All-in-all, he has coached 173 All-Americans, 152 D3football.com All-Region selections, 452 All-ASC honorees, three Gagliardi Trophy finalists and two Gagliardi Trophy semifinalists.

The current Crusaders Football team will start its 2022 season on Saturday, September 3rd at 6:00 p.m. against Muhlenberg College in the first game under new head coach Larry Harmon.