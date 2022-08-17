BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The talent is undeniable for the defending Division III football champions from Belton. The preseason accolades just confirm it.

The ASC Preseason Poll named University of Mary-Hardin Baylor the preseason favorite, while league rival Hardin-Simmons comes in at No. 2. The ASC also picked UMHB to repeat as conference champions.

The preseason accolades didn’t stop on the team level though. UMHB swept every category in preseason awards.

Defensive tackle Pete Smith earned the preseason defensive player of the year award, quarterback Kyle King was named the preseason offensive player of the year and star return man K.J. Miller earned the special teams preseason player of the year.

Smith was selected as Third Team All-ASC in 2021 after starting all 15 games. He returns for his 15th season.

UMHB begins their quest to repeat as champions on September, 3rd against Muhlenberg College at 6:00 p.m.