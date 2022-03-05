University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Tori Penn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team earned a 75-57 win over American Southwest Conference rival East Texas Baptist University in the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Second Round Saturday evening in Memphis. UMHB improved to 24-4 with the win and advances to the Third Round of the NCAA tournament.

UMHB opened the contest with a pair of three-pointers, taking a 6-2 lead early in the first quarter. The Tigers evened the contest with 5:21 remaining and took a lead at 4:55. ETBU held a lead until the 2:38 mark when Bethany McLeod hit a three-pointer to even the contest at 13. The contest went back-and-forth for the remainder of the quarter and ended the first ten minutes of action in a 19-19 knot.

The second quarter played the same way with three tied scores and neither team leading by more than three points. The Tigers held a one-point advantage at the half, but UMHB responded with a strong third quarter to grab the lead. The Cru outscored the Tigers 23-7 in the third, going 9-for-15 from the field. UMHB led by as many as 16 points in the quarter and went into the final quarter of action with a 52-37 advantage.

The Cru held onto advantage through the final quarter of action, extending its season with a 75-57win over the Tigers. Bethany McLeod finished with a team-high 16 points while Arienoa Rosborough added 14. Aja Holmes and Olivia Champion also finished in double-digits. Rosborough was the leading rebounder with eight, followed by Champion with seven. UMHB shot 51 percent in the contest and totaled 38 rebounds, 13 assists and six steals.

UMHB advances to the NCAA Sectional Round and will face Transylvania with the date and time to be announced at a later date.