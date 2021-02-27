UMHB Women’s Basketball Edges Concordia

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

TEMPLE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team dominated the second quarter and that proved to be enough as the Cru held off Concordia Texas 53-44 Saturday afternoon in Temple. UMHB improves to 10-7 overall and 6-6 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss drops the Tornados to 2-6 overall and in the ASC on the year.

Both teams struggled offensively in the opening quarter as Concordia held a 10-7 lead after ten minutes. The Cru erupted for 20 second quarter points to grab a 27-19 halftime lead. UMHB would then stretch it out to a 15-point advantage in the third period before Concordia fought its way back into the game. The Tornados got back to within eight points, but the Cru held them off from there to get the victory.

Hannah Eggleston led UMHB with 12 points. Taylor Kollmorgen had a huge game, too, scoring 10 points and pulling down a career-best 18 rebounds. Nine different players scored for the Cru and UMHB out rebounded CTX 48-39 on the day. The Cru shot 35 percent from the field and was 3-12 from beyond the arc.

Natalie Velardez was the only player in double figures for the Tornados with 11 points. Concordia shot just 25 percent from the field as a team and was held to 17 percent on three-pointers. The Tornados also turned the ball over 19 times.in the loss.

The Cru women will close out the regular season with a pair of home games next week. UMHB will take on Sul Ross State on Thursday before facing Howard Payne University on Saturday at the Mayborn Campus Center.