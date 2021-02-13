UMHB women’s basketball Falls to ETBU

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team fought through a cold first half to get back into the game but fell to East Texas Baptist 62-48 Saturday afternoon in Belton. UMHB drops to 8-7 overall and 4-6 in American Southwest Conference play with the loss. The Tigers, ranked #2 in the country by D3hoops.com improve to 19-0 overall and 11-0 in the ASC with the victory.

ETBU scored the first five points of the game and led 14-9 after the opening quarter. The Cru went cold in the second period, hitting just 2-15 from the field as the Tigers stretched it out to 28-14 at halftime. That lead would grow to as many as 16 points in the third before ETBU took a 44-31 edge into the final stanza. Bethany McLeod’s three-pointer with 7:31 left to play cut the gap to 10, but the Tigers continued to hold UMHB at bay. The Cru pulled to within nine points with 1:51 remaining, but that’s as close as they could get.

Olivia Champion led UMHB with 10 points and Brooke Elliott scored eight. Taylor Kollmorgen grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. The Cru shot just 32 percent as a team for the game and was just 5-13 on three-pointers.

Hanna Hudson had a game-high 14 to lead ETBU. Mallory Stephens added nine points and five assists. Grace Stephens led the Tigers with seven boards. ETBU shot 44 percent as a team and was 16-22 from the free-throw line compared to UMHB’s 5-7 from the stripe. The Tigers also out rebounded the Cru 39-30 on the day.

The Cru women are scheduled to continue their homestand with a pair of key ASC West Division games next week. UMHB is slated to host Sul Ross State on Thursday before taking on Howard Payne on Saturday at the Mayborn Campus Center.