UMHB Women’s Basketball Falls to Hardin-Simmons

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team stormed back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game, but the Cru could not complete the comeback in a 71-64 loss to Hardin-Simmons Saturday afternoon in Belton. UMHB drops to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in American Southwest Conference play after losing to HSU for the second time in nine days. The Cowgirls improve to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the ASC with the victory.

HSU opened the game with a 13-4 run before UMHB closed to within 13-8 at the end of the first period. The Cowgirls shot 54 percent from the field as a team in the second quarter and stretched the lead out to as many as 13 points and HSU led by nine at halftime. The Cowgirls went back up by ten points with 8:03 left in the third before UMHB battled back. Olivia Champion capped a 17-7 Cru run with a jumper to tie the game at 45 with 1:15 left to play in that quarter. But UMHB could never get all the way back into the game as HSU stretched it back out to a 10-point lead and never let the Cru get closer than four points down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

Champion had 13 points off the bench for UMHB and Bethany McLeod matched those 13 points to lead the Cru. Hannah Eggleston had 10 points and Taylor Kollmorgen grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. UMHB shot just 40 percent as a team and went 2-15 on three-point tries. The Cru grabbed 17 offensive rebounds but only turned them into 12 second-chance points.

Kaitlyn Ellis and Brittany Schnabel led the Cowgirls with 15 points apiece. Perris Parmer added 14 points and Samantha Tatum chipped in 12. Keilee Burke pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for HSU. Hardin-Simmons shot 42 percent from the floor as a team and went 22-26 from the free-throw line.

The Cru will now hit the road for a pair of ASC West Division games next week. UMHB will take on Sul Ross State Thursday in Alpine before closing out the week against Howard Payne Saturday in Brownwood.