UMHB Women’s Basketball Falls to Howard Payne

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BROWNWOOD, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team could not get the offense untracked as the Cru fell to Howard Payne 63-56 Saturday evening in Brownwood. The loss drops UMHB to 8-6 overall and 4-5 in American Southwest Conference play. The Yellow Jackets improve to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the ASC with the victory.

Both teams struggled to score in a low-scoring first quarter. There were three ties and two lead changes as the two teams combined to make just six baskets. Howard Payne led 11-9 after the opening period. The Lady Jackets came out and grabbed control in the final five minutes of the second quarter. HPU used a 10-0 run to open up a 27-15 lead with 3:43 left in the half. The Cru closed the half with a 7-2 burst to pull back to within 29-22 at the break. UMHB shot just 24 percent from the field in the first half and also committed 15 turnovers. Howard Payne hit 40 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes.

The Cru got to within six points twice in the first five minutes of the third quarter, but the Lady Jackets had an answer each time and HPU led 45-33 going into the final period. The lead grew to 14 points with 3:30 left to go in the game. UMHB closed to within ten points on back-to-back buckets from Ashley Faux and Allaira Jones. Cheyanne Bonilla followed with a three-pointer to cut the gap to 57-50 with 1:36 remaining, but the Cru missed on a chance to get closer as HPU clinched the win from the free-throw line.

Jones had a double-double for UMHB with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Eggleston scored eight and Bethany McLeod added seven. The Cru shot just 34 percent overall and was 2-12 on three-pointers. UMHB turned the ball over 26 times on the night, but did hold a slight edge in rebounds at 41-39.

Bria Neal had a game-high 20 points to lead HPU. Chelsey Harris also reached double figures with 14 and she grabbed a team-best seven boards. Howard Payne shot 37 percent as a team and hit 5-18 from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets also made nine more free throws in ten more attempts from the line than UMHB.

The Cru will now return home to host LeTourneau University and East Texas Baptist next week. Those games will open a five-game home stand for the UMHB women.