UMHB Women’s Basketball is Right at Home Away From Home

BELTON, Texas — The UMHB Women’s basketball team will open their NCAA run on Friday in San Antonio, and while they would prefer to be home, they know their way around on the road.

The Cru have gone 14-2 away from home this season and they have done that by making the trips feel familiar.

“I think it’s a testament to win that many games on the road,” Head Coach Mark Morefield said. “To be successful, to win a conference championship on the road to win the division on the road. These girls have experienced success on the road and so again I think it comes down to just making sure that their routine is the same.”

Junior guard Madison McCoy embraces the road atmosphere which has helped this team, this season, and they expect that to carry into their match-up with Austin College on Friday.

“We can be a really good team on the road,” She said. “Even though, you’re going to a different team so they’re supposed to, have the home court advantage. I think it’s not going to be that way with us. We have been traveling we know what it is to play against teams that have huge crowds that are shouting at us. So I think we’ll be okay.”

UMHB and Austin College tip off at 5:00pm, on Friday, down in San Antonio at Trinity University.