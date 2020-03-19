UMHB Women’s Basketball Nets Highest Finish in Program History

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team posted the highest final national rankings in the Division III era of the program with the release of both final national polls this week. The Cru finished the season ranked ninth in the country in the D3hoops.com Top 25 and UMHB closed out the year ranked 10th in the nation in the WBCA Top 25 Poll.

The Cru received votes worth 123 total points to come in ranked 10th in the final WBCA Top 25 Poll of the season. Undefeated Hope College was the pick for the top spot with eight first-place votes and 200 total points. Whitman, a team UMHB beat during the regular season, was ranked #5 in the final WBCA poll. U.T.-Dallas finished the season ranked 17th in the final poll. Illinois Wesleyan and Austin College, two other teams the Cru beat during the 2019-20 season, were both among the teams receiving votes in the final WBCA Top 25.

UMHB totaled 403 points in finishing ninth in the D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll. Hope was #1 with 21 first-place votes and 619 total points. Whitman finished 6th in that poll and UT Dallas came in 19th. Austin College and Illinois Wesleyan were both receiving votes in the final poll. The Cru women went 26-4 this season and won the ASC Tournament Championship for the first time in program history. UMHB advanced to the Sectional Round of the NCAA Division III National Championships for the second consecutive year before the tournament was cancelled due to CVID-19 concerns. The Cru also posted new Division III era program highs for final national ranking after coming in at #11 and #12 in last year’s final polls.