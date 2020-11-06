UMHB women’s basketball picked to win ASC West Division

Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – For the fourth consecutive year, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is picked to win the West Division in the American Southwest Conference’s annual Preseason Coaches and Media Poll. The poll is based on voting from ASC head coaches and sports information directors and was released on Thursday (November 5th).

The Cru women earned 18 first-place votes and 135 total points as the overwhelming pick to win the West Division. Hardin-Simmons University is picked second with four first-place votes and 122 total points. Howard Payne University took the other two first-place votes and 82 total points as the pick to finish third. Concordia Texas is picked fourth with 72 total points. McMurry University is picked fifth with 49 total points and Sul Ross State is picked sixth with 46 total points. UT-Dallas was picked to win the East Division with 23 first-place votes and 143 total points.

UMHB placed three players on the ASC Women’s Basketball Preseason Watch List. Brooke Elliott is a senior guard from Georgetown High School. Elliott averaged 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while recording 39 assists last year. Allaira Jones is a junior center from Gatesville High School. Jones averaged 11.0 points and grabbed a team-best 7.5 boards per contest while leading the Cru with 34 blocked shots last season. A’Lexiss Benton is a junior guard from Guyer High School. Benton averaged 3.8 points per game last season, added 1.2 rebounds per game and shot 34 percent from three-point range.

The Cru women won the first ASC Championship in program history last season and advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III National Championships for the second straight year before the rest of the tournament was cancelled. UMHB finished 26-4 overall and went 14-2 in ASC play last year. The Cru expects to return 11 letter winners and two starters from that team this season. The UMHB women are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season with a non-conference road game at Texas Wesleyan on November 17th.