UMHB Women’s Basketball Rolls McMurry 72-28

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team made it a clean sweep of McMurry University for the season as the Cru posted a 72-28 victory over the War Hawks Thursday evening in Belton. UMHB improves to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The loss drops McMurry to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the ASC on the season. The two teams were facing off for the second time in a six-day span.

The game swung in a dominating second quarter as the Cru broke open a 10-9 game with a 13-0 run. UMHB held the War Hawks to just two points in the period and jumped out to a 25-11 halftime lead. The Cru stretched the lead to 27 points at the end of the third quarter and just continued to pull away in the final frame, allowing just 19 total points over the final three quarters.

Allaira Jones led a balanced UMHB scoring effort with 11 points and she added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Hannah Eggleston, Bethany McLeod and Taylor Kollmorgen all chipped in 10 points apiece. The Cru shot 46 percent from the field as a team and out rebounded the War Hawks 52-29 on the night. UMHB was just 1-12 from three-point range and 7-18 from the free-throw line.

Zdestiny Mathews had a team-high seven points for McMurry. The War Hawks shot just 22 percent from the field and were 3-15 from beyond the arc. McMurry also committed 26 turnovers and hit just 5-13 from the stripe. The War Hawks offensive output almost matched the fewest allowed by the Cru in the Division III era of the program. The school record is 26 points allowed.

The UMHB women will close out the home stand with a 1 pm tip-off against Hardin-Simmons on Saturday at the Mayborn Campus Center. The Cowgirls beat the Cru 68-55 last Thursday in Abilene.