UMHB women’s basketball to play Sectional Round in Massachusetts

Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:
BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team will travel to Amherst, Massachusetts for the Sectional Round of the 2020 NCAA Division III National Championships. Amherst College will be the host for the Sectional with games on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14th.
UMHB will take on Christopher Newport (VA) in the opening game on Friday with Amherst hosting George Fox University in the late game. The two winners will meet Saturday evening with a berth in the Final Four on the line. Game times have not been set yet, and per Amherst College’s announced policy, no fans will be admitted to the games.
The Mammoths will provide live video streaming and live statistics for all of the games and those links will be posted as soon as they become available. The Cru advanced to the Sectional Round for the second straight year with a 64-48 victory over conference rival UT Dallas on Saturday. UMHB improved to 26-4 on the season with that win. Christopher Newport is 25-4 on the season and moved on with a 74-71 victory over Endicott. Amherst has a 24-4 record and George Fox is 23-6 on the season. UMHB has not faced any of those three schools in women’s basketball prior to this weekend.