UMHB Women’s Rasketball Ranked Fifth in NCAA Regional Rankings

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team held its ground and is again ranked fifth in the South Region in the second regular season NCAA Division III Regional Rankings of the 2019-20 season, released on Wednesday. Oglethorpe is ranked #1 this week, followed by Trinity University, William Peace and UT Dallas. The Cru is followed by Emory and Henry, Austin College, Emory University and East Texas Baptist. The American Southwest Conference has three teams in the top nine in the region with UT Dallas, UMHB and ETBU all regionally ranked this week.

The NCAA Regional Rankings are used to determine selections and seedings for the NCAA Division III National Championships. Wins over regionally ranked opponents is another part of the criteria used in selecting and seeding those teams. There will be one more regional rankings released to the public prior to the announcement of the field for the NCAA Division III National Championships.



The Cru is 19-4 overall on the season and has a 12-2 mark in ASC play. UMHB will close out the regular season with road games at Howard Payne and Sul Ross State this week.