UMHB’s Bowden Thankful for a Little Extra Prep Time in The Fall

BELTON — Tommy Bowden hopes he will take their reins at quarterback for Pete Fredenburg and UMHB this spring.

Normally he would have to win the job in the fall while preparing for a season that is bearing down on him, but this year he basically had a set of spring-type practices to get more comfortable at the position.

“It was super helpful,” He said. “Last year I took took some reps at the varsity level and played on the varsity but I didn’t get a whole lot of reps at practice of just running the offense and stuff like that. So this semester I got eight weeks or whatever it was just being able to go run the offense and get adjusted and just learn how to read defenses and so I think it was very helpful.”

The time this fall also allowed him to build some rapport with his wide receivers.

“Those guys are a lot faster than the guys I threw to in high school,” he said. “Getting used to that and then just being able to kind of build a relationship with them and get to know them and then just get where we’re trying to get and stuff like that it was, it was huge for us.”