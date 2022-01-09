BELTON, TX — Pete Fredenburg announced he is retiring from coaching football at UMHB, and Larry Harmon will take over head coaching duties. Fredenburg has a defensive background, after spending 13 seasons at Baylor University as their defensive coordinator.

It’s fair to say, that anyone on the Crusader’s defensive coaching staff is the cream of the crop, spearheaded by defensive coordinator Larry Harmon. Since Harmon joined UMHB’s coaching staff, they’ve broken every major school defensive record.

“I believe in what we’ve done, I got my life’s work is right here,” Larry Harmon said. “This is home. That’s why I haven’t left, and I’m just so excited to have the opportunity to stay here and continue the tradition.”