UMHB’s Fredenburg Soaked in CFB Thrillers on Saturday

WACO, TX — UMHB is back in action on Saturday at Crusader Stadium, hosting Texas Lutheran. Last weekend, the Crusaders were on a bye, and while Pete Fredenburg wasn’t physically on the sideline of a game, he was still completely emerged in college football.

In Fredenburg’s weekly press conference, he told the media that Saturday was the best college football gameday he’s seen in years. From Oklahoma and Texas, to Penn State and Iowa, and then Texas A&M upsetting No. 1 Alabama.

Coach Fredenburg knows all about being the No. 1 team in the country, and that on any given day, team rankings can be thrown out the window, once both teams step on the gridiron.

“The press conferences with the coaches afterwards means a lot because, you know, the mental aspect of what we do with our game and players week in and week out,” Pete Fredenburg said. “Regardless of who the opponent is, it’s so important that you make sure you take care of your team and have them prepared to get better every week. I just think that Nick Saban was saying that it took 19 wins before they started taking things for granted, and he didn’t feel like they prepared well for A&M, but he also gave them a lot of credit. So that was an incredible game.”