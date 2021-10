WACO, TX — The Crusaders are coming off 56-0 blowout over Austin College, and they’re on a bye this upcoming weekend. Pete Fredenburg talked about several team goals they look to accomplish on their bye-week.

“We’re going to continue to work our weights and running,” Pete Fredenburg said. “And try to set goals for the open date. And one of them is to get healthy, to stay strong and to be in good shape, and then to work on some specific things that we need to improve on.”