UMHB’s Hannah Holt Makes Dave Campbell’s Women’s All-Texas D-3 Team

Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Hannah Holt has been honored by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball Magazine. Holt was named to the magazine’s All-Texas Division III Team.

Holt, a senior guard from Lumberton High School, led the Cru in scoring with 16.2 points per game and she also became UMHB’s Division III era career scoring leader this season. Holt added 4.8 rebounds per game and led the Cru with 60 steals. She shot 46 percent from the field and recorded 48 assists on the year. Holt was American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Year and ASC West Division Defensive Player of the Year this season. She also added ASC All-Conference, All-West Division First Team and West Division All-Defensive Team honors this year. Holt was a D3hoops.com All-American and All-Region selection.

The Cru women finished the season with a 26-4 overall record and won the ASC Tournament title for the first time in program history. UMHB advanced to the Sectional Round of the NCAA Division III National Championships for the second consecutive year before the tournament was cancelled with 16 teams still playing.