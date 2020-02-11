UMHB’s Holt Claims Conference Honor

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Hannah Holt has been named American Southwest Conference Co-West Division Player of the Week for the week ending February 9th. This is the fifth ASC Player of the Week honor for Holt this season and the tenth of her career.

Holt, a senior guard from Lumberton High School, averaged 23.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game over a pair of Cru victories last week. She shot 68 percent from the field and hit 75 percent of her three-point attempts. Holt broke the UMHB Division III era career scoring record on Saturday and pushed her total to 1,339 points. She also recorded nine steals and four assists in victories over Sul Ross State and Howard Payne. Holt shares this week’s honor with Taylor Gaffney of Hardin-Simmons. The Cru women are 17-4 overall and 10-2 in ASC play on the season. UMHB will hit the road for ASC crossover games at East Texas Baptist and LeTourneau University later this week.