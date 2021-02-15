UMHB’s Home Opener will Have an Absence on the Sideline

WACO, TX — UMHB’s football team is playing their home opener on Saturday, facing Louisiana College, with the Crusaders looking to build on their (1-0) record. While it will already feel strange because it’s February, it will feel even more different for Pete Fredenburg, since he’ll be without his best friend Steve McClain on the sideline.

“They’re my family,” Steve McClain said. “People in Waco that knew Pete from when he coached at Baylor, asked how we met, what is my association and I would laugh with them and say ‘well I’m not a blood Fredenburg, but I’m in the family photo.”

McClain was a regular at the Crusader’s home games, and in charge of the Alumni tailgate, and is the first Honorary UMHB Football Alumni Member. Steve and his wife Jane moved to North Carolina, to be closer to their family and grandkids, so he won’t be at the home opener on Saturday.

“When I got this job, he just embraced it, fell in love with the players and the coaches,” Pete Fredenburg said. “And he’s just done an incredible job of supporting and caring about the Crusaders, yeah we’re gonna miss him an awful lot.”

McClain and Fredenburg have been friends for over 40 years, and have a tradition of hugging before every home game, and the absence of it will be felt.