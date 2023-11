BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following another stellar season in 2022-23, UMHB senior guard Josiah Johnson was named to D3hoops.com’s Preseason All-America first team on Tuesday.

Johnson will now look to live up that preseason praise, along with his stats last season in which he averaged 20.8 points per game while leading the nation in free throws and steals.

The Cru will open up their regular season on Friday, November 10th when they take on the University of Wisconsin-Stout at 5:00 pm.