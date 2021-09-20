UMHB’s K.J. Miller Back on the Gridiron

WACO, TX — The Crusaders dominated Southwestern on Saturday, putting up 569 total yards on offense, in their 54-3 win. UMHB averaged 8.6 yards per play, and it’s no coincidence that K.J. Miller was back on the gridiron, racking up 139 receiving yards for two touchdowns.

“Well, I think that we’re very talented and, you know, one of the great things is that we got K.J. Miller back,” Pete Fredenburg said. “And obviously he had like seven catches and had an outstanding performance. But we expect that from.”