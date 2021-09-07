UMHB’s King & Avila Named ASC Players of the Week

UMHB Press Release

By: Sarah Harborth

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor seniors Kyle King and Anthony Avila have been named American Southwest Conference Football Players of the Week, released Tuesday.

King, a senior quarterback from Milano, Texas (Milano H.S.), earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors after an opening-week that led the conference in scoring. King ran for four touchdowns against Simpson College, totaling 43 yards on the ground. He added two more touchdowns in the air on 201 yards passing. King led all other scorers in the ASC by at least two touchdowns and became the first UMHB quarterback to rush for four touchdowns in a game.

Senior kicker Anthony Avila (Troy, Troy HS), was named Special Teams Player of the Week. Avila went 12-for-12 in point-after attempts last week, setting a new UMHB record for PATs made in a contest. He was just one short of the ASC record.

King shared Offensive Player of the Week honors with Howard Payne’s Landon McKinney. Khristion Little (Hardin-Simmons) and Peyton Lowe (Howard Payne) split the Defensive of the Week award.

UMHB returns to action in its ASC opener on Saturday, September 11th. The Cru will kickoff against East Texas Baptist University at 6 p.m. in Crusader Stadium.