BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, Mary Hardin-Baylor quarterback Kyle King was named one of the 15 semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division III Football.

This come as the senior signal caller has helped lead a high powered Cru offense this season that is ninth in total offense and fifth in scoring offense nationally.

King himself is also 22nd nationally in total offense, as he accounts for 281.6 yards per game, while also ranking fourth nationally with 35 passing touchdowns.

He becomes the sixth UMHB Football player to be a semifinalist for the award. The group will be cut down to a group of finalists on Wednesday, December 7th before a winner is announced on Friday, December 16th at 6:00 pm.

The Cru will next be in action on Saturday, November 26th at noon against Trinity.