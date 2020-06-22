UMHB’s Landon Dieterich signs with Washington Nationals

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – Former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball standout Landon Dieterich has signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Nationals. After more than a week of discussions, Dieterich officially signed with the Nationals on Monday morning (June 22nd).

Dieterich was a four-year letterman for the Cru from Riesel High School. He was a four-year starter for UMHB, splitting time between first base and right field. Dieterich was an American Southwest Conference All-Conference selection in 2019 after leading the Cru with a .312 batting average and adding four home runs and 32 RBI as a junior. He closed out his UMHB career with a .269 batting average, 27 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 83 RBI. Dieterich had two homers and four RBI in 13 starts when the 2020 season was cut short. He was also a two-time Academic All-Conference selection and is scheduled to graduate in August with a degree in sports management.

“I am just ecstatic, I went through every emotion you can think of when I first got the call,” Dieterich said after signing. “God has definitely blessed me with this opportunity. I knew I would have another chance to play but I am so glad that things worked out this way. I am so thankful to Coach Stawski for the opportunities he gave me and I am just so excited to have this opportunity to continue to pursue a life-long dream of mine.”

Dieterich expects to start his professional career in rookie ball, but will have to wait on word for his report date and location. The minor league baseball season has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dieterich is the first UMHB baseball alum to sign a professional contract since pitcher Aaron Barteau signed in the Pecos League in 2017.

“We are so proud of Landon for what he has been able to accomplish,” Cru Head Coach Mike Stawski said. “I have said it before; he has been the face of this program for the past few years and he will now continue that honor as he begins his professional career. Without realizing it, Landon has given every young baseball player that puts on the UMHB uniform hope. Landon has beaten the odds, but for the people that were closest to him, it is no surprise. I cannot wait to see him play at the next level, don’t sleep on this kid!”