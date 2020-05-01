UMHB’s Larry Hennig Retires as Head Softball Coach; Mojica Promoted to Replace Him

Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Softball Coach Larry Hennig is retiring after ten years at the helm of the program, UMHB Vice-President for Athletics Randy Mann announced Friday (May 1st). The Cru will promote Assistant Coach Melissa Mojica (moe-HEE-kuh) to take over as the program’s head coach.

Hennig guided UMHB to a 249-149 overall record in his ten years with the program and the Cru was 161-67 in conference play during his tenure. UMHB advanced to the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament in all ten of his seasons and the Cru finished each of the last two years nationally ranked by the NFCA. UMHB finished 10th in the NFCA Top 25 Poll following the shortened 2020 season to record the highest final ranking in the Division III era of program history. Hennig also spent 12 years as the Head Softball Coach at Temple College. He led the Lady Leopards to a 519-203 record in that time and won eight conference championships while leading TC to three NJCAA National Tournament appearances. Hennig finishes his collegiate coaching career with an overall record of 768-352 in 22 seasons. He also coached baseball and taught at Temple High School and was a principal at Troy Middle School before becoming a collegiate softball coach. His last day at UMHB will be May 29th.

“My time at UMHB has been amazing. The support from the administration has been wonderful,” Hennig said. “Most of all, I will miss the players and I have the utmost respect for what they have done for me and my family. They have proven themselves to be winners on and off the field and given me memories for the rest of my life. But, it is someone else’s turn to be the head coach. I’m excited about the decision to promote Melissa Mojica to that position and provide the continuity that the returning players and incoming recruits deserve. The success of the program is in good hands and I’m happy for her to be given the opportunity.”

“I am very thankful to Larry for his ten years of service to our softball program and I congratulate him on all of his success as a head coach,” Mann said. “He has continued to build a successful program and has the Cru moving in the right direction. I will also miss his friendship and we wish him the best in his retirement. We are also excited to promote Melissa Mojica to take over as head coach. She has been a big part of our success the last five years and I am excited to keep her in the program and keep some continuity for UMHB softball.”

Mojica has spent the last five seasons as the top assistant to Hennig for the Cru softball program. UMHB has posted an overall record of 115-70 during her time on staff and has advanced to the ASC Championship Tournament in each of those seasons. Mojica also spent nine seasons as an assistant softball coach at West High School. She helped lead the Lady Trojans to six district championships and four state tournaments in that time while also coaching volleyball and basketball.

“I would like to congratulate Coach Hennig on an exceptional coaching career. I am so incredibly thankful for him and the opportunity he has given me here at UMHB,” Mojica said. “Coach Hennig has been my coach, mentor, colleague and friend for almost 20 years. I am proud to be taking over a program that has gained respect and success under his leadership. I have big shoes to fill but I am excited for this opportunity and ready to get to work. I appreciate everything Coach Hennig has taught me and I am looking forward to implementing that knowledge as a head coach. UMHB has been so good to me these past five years and I am grateful to have this opportunity to continue in my new position. I am extremely lucky to be able to take over this program with the support of my players, administration, and family. The 2020 season ended with this team ranked in the top 10 in the country. Our plans are to pick up where we left off and get to work to be the best. We have a great group of returning players and outstanding recruits coming in and the future is bright. I feel very honored and blessed to be the next head softball coach here at Mary Hardin Baylor. GO CRU!”

Mojica is a graduate of Baylor University and she was a two-year letter winner and played in two NCAA Tournaments with the Bears’ softball program. She had the game-winning hit in Baylor’s first NCAA postseason victory. Mojica also played two seasons of softball for Hennig at Temple College and the Lady Leopards won two NJCAA Northern Conference Championships during her career. She was a First Team All-American at TC. Mojica is married to David and the couple has four daughters, Savannah, Avery, Tagen and Mack.