UMHB’s Sam Moore Makes Dave Campbell’s All-Texas D-3 Team

Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Sam Moore has been recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball Magazine. Moore was named to the magazine’s All-Texas Division III Team.

Moore, a junior guard from Nixon-Smiley High School, led the Cru and finished second in the American Southwest Conference in scoring at 21.3 points per game. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and recorded a team-best 112 assists. Moore shot 44 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range and posted 40 steals on the year. He was also an ASC All-Conference and First Team All-West Division selection and earned a spot on the D3hoops.com All-South Region Team.

The Cru finished the season with a 15-11 overall record and tied for second place in the ASC West Division. UMHB advanced to the ASC Championship Tournament and fell to eventual conference champion LeTourneau University 94-90 in the Quarterfinals.